The brief deluge of environmental and biological studies in the Kocaeli region over the past decade and a half did little to quell the state's appetite for manufacturing there. In the last five years alone, it has provided generous incentive packages to over 1000 new and existing companies operating in the province, gifting them billions in VAT, social security, corporate, and customs tax breaks.

Foreign companies take advantage of financial goodwill of the Turkish state. Of the 250 companies in the foreign owners list, we found that almost all of them received tax breaks at some point during the past ten years, according to our review of Turkish government data (LINK). These include Izocam, the mineral wool firm, which last year received a 90 percent cut in corporation taxes, as well as a zero-percent VAT rate. Bayer, Colgate-Palmolive, Bayer, Ford, and BASF, AkzoNobel and Marshall Boya, and Siemens, all also received various levels of VAT, corporate, customs or employee tax exemptions.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and World Bank have also been kind to companies. We found that Turkey is the biggest investment country of the EBRD, a bank owned by the EU's member states and with a claim to “promote environmentally sound and sustainable development”. In this decade alone, it provided over €480 million in loans to foreign-owned companies operating in Kocaeli. Most were issued in the past three years.

The International Finance Corporation, a World Bank institution, which works to develop economies and “end extreme poverty”, has, since the mid 1990s, given loans of more than $760 million, with nearly half of the projects occurring after Hamzaoğlu's landmark study in 2005.

With little land left to build factories in the towns, the government instead pushes new business up into the hills above Dilovası, to new industrial zones that now fill up with companies from all over the world. Two of the recent zones - IMES and Gebkim – are home to the likes of Cargill, Hans Berg GmbH, KÖSTER Bauchemie. These are only a few hundred metres from the village of Çerkeşli and the proposed HeidelbergCement site.

HeidelbergCement's Akçansa, which already has over 40 production sites in Turkey, also received tax incentives on some of these operations, but would not say whether they had asked for tax breaks on the Çerkeşli investment.

The few locals who have fought back, armed only with a few studies and the Turkish parliamentary commission’s ignored 2007 report, have yet to make a dent on the might of industry in Kocaeli and Dilovası.

There have been attempts to take cases to Turkish courts. Sat in a white plastic chair on top of a small hill, in front of an abandoned hut that he is trying to turn into a local café, Ahmet Cebeci watches his wife, Sevgi, at all times as he talks. The 50-year-old Sevgi’s Lymphoma is back and she can only speak in a low voice and Ahmet jumps to help her each time she speaks.

After doctors diagnosed Sevgi, in 2010, they told Ahmet that she would not survive because her cancer was too aggressive. “They told me to give her whatever she wanted,” he said. “She wanted to fight the industry. She jumped in front of the bulldozers. She is a warrior.”

The Cebecis filed their first lawsuit in 2010. It was against the construction of chemical tanks near their home. In 2010, the court ruled in their favour, declaring the construction illegal on the basis it was encroaching on protected forest land. The AKP-appointed governor of Kocaeli, Ercan Topaca, refused to obey the court’s order, and the tanks were built.

Two years later, they tried to sue the Ministry of Health claiming that the polluted air by the industry caused her cancer, and asked for one lira in damages. “It was symbolic,” she said. “I just wanted them to admit they are killing us.”

The court rejected the case and cited doctors' testimony that her cancer could not be directly attributed to the poor-quality air. But they admitted that they could also not discount it. Although Sevgi recovered from her cancer, it recently returned. Today, she and her neighbours live side by side to hundreds of giant, white metal tanks filled with a variety of chemicals. Every now and then, a strange smell fills the small neighbourhood.

The tanks were built by a company owned by Dilovası’s new mayor, Hamza Şayir, a short and slightly stocky man with grey hair, who was elected from AKP in March. Şayir's company, Şayir Engineering, builds pipes, roads, small bridges, and storage tanks. Since the election, he says is no longer in charge of his company, but records show that he is still a fifty percent owner, and almost all of his clients operate in the region, including Izocam, Diler Steel and Polisan, the paint company whose chemical spill is said to have resulted in the deaths of several children.

The new mayor regularly shares pictures on social media of municipality vehicles washing the streets, part of what they call their “environmental efforts”. On his first day in office, Mayor Şayir declared an open-door policy by literally removing the door to his office. There should be “no barriers between me and my constituency,” he said.

We requested an interview with the mayor and were refused. When local journalist Ali Tahir asked Şayir in person, Şayir told him that he will not “speak to those who want to say that there is cancer in Dilovası.”

Ismail Sami laughed. “He only accepts into his office those who wish to congratulate him on his election victory. He acts like he conquered Rome now.”

The Black Sea has also sent a set of questions to the mayor, which went unanswered.

Şayir’s recent victory at the polls in March came despite environmental concerns dominating the election campaign. The candidate for the Islamist Saadet Party, Ercan Dalkılıç, galvanised locals with a powerful pro-environment platform, threatening what had been a traditional stronghold of Erdoğan’s AKP party.

On 21 March 2019, ten days before the elections, the AKP's Minister of Environment and Urbanisation, Murat Kurum, visited Dilovası. Ministers rarely visit small towns so close to an election, but the ruling party was rattled.

Dalkılıç’s pro-environment message was attracting voters. Kurum’s panicked visit came with promises that, under the AKP, Dilovası would “become a rising star,” and that all industry-related environmental problems would be solved. He refused to talk with any locals, but did pose for the cameras at several locations.

Ismail Sami was unconvinced and as Kurum rushed to leave the town, Sami collared him. “I ran up to him and said, ‘Dear minister. We have problems we want you to hear’,” he told us shortly afterwards.

“When he stopped, I explained that all we want is for the environmental problems to stop and the state to implement the resolutions of the 2007 parliament report.

“He told me: ‘What report?’ He had no idea. An aide said to him, ‘It’s a commission report, sir. I can explain to you later.’ ” They then jumped in the car and left the town. “He didn’t know about anything,” Ismail said. “I’ll bet he didn’t even know where the town was on a map.”